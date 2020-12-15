You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux's judicial managers in talks with 14 new potential investors

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 6:28 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE judicial managers of Hyflux and its unit Hydrochem are in talks with 14 new potential investors, and aim to identify a suitable investor by the end of January next year.

However, the judicial managers from Borrelli Walsh said on Tuesday that they are unable to disclose the identities of these investors, as many of the investors had only recently contacted them.

The judicial managers added that they had contacted five investors who had previously expressed an interest in Hyflux and Hydrochem, and continue to work with some of those investors.

Hyflux and Hydrochem were placed under judicial management (JM) by the Singapore High Court on Nov 16, capping a two-year-long failed attempt to restructure the business.

The JM application had been filed by an unsecured working group of 19 banks which are owed S$931 million by Hyflux. The water treatment player also owes S$900 million to some 34,000 retail investors holding its perpetual and preference shares.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Nov 24, the judicial managers issued a notice inviting expressions of interest from parties keen to invest in the embattled water treatment player as part of a restructuring process.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business in Singapore

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

Maybank KE upgrades Genting Singapore to 'buy', cites recovery with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore shares fall at Tuesday's open; STI dips 0.1%

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Garage

iQiyi to hire over 200 staff in its Singapore international HQ in next few years

CHINESE streaming service iQiyi plans to hire over 200 staff in Singapore, its new international headquarters, in...

Dec 15, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business in Singapore

SBS Transit has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to view for new business prospects in the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

KEPPEL Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has taken a minority stake in co-living platform Cove, as the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares finished Tuesday slightly lower as counters on the bourse traded sideways as investor optimism...

Dec 15, 2020 05:36 PM
Life & Culture

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

[VATICAN CITY] St Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for