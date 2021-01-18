Hyphens Pharma to expand presence in South Korea through distribution agreement with JSPharma

HYPHENS Pharma International is planning to cement its regional presence by appointing dermo-cosmetic products and medical devices distributor and promoter JSPharma as an exclusive distributor of its pigment lightening cream in South Korea.

The group announced on Monday that its subsidiary Hyphens Pharma Pte Ltd has signed a distribution agreement with JSPharma for the company to distribute its Fairence T-Complex cream. JSPharma's key customers include medical clinics, hospitals and burn centres covering medical specialists such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic doctors. It currently represents several international brands from Europe and the United States.

Hyphen Pharma said in a press statement that the cream is able to reduce the intensity of dark spots and pigmented skin as well as tackle pigmentation issues such as melasma.

Lim See Wah, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Hyphens Pharma, said in a statement: "Being able to partner with JSPharma in South Korea will hasten the brand awareness of Fairence in the South Korean skin care market."

"Our partner JSPharma will not only help us to build a stronger regional presence, but also put us a step closer to our goal of becoming Asia's number one skin health company," he added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The distribution agreement will not have a material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021, said Hyphen Pharma.

Shares of Hyphen Pharma ended Friday at 33.5 Singapore cents, down S$0.01 or 2.9 per cent.