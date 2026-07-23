The Business Times
business-time-50

Hyundai Motor reports 21% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses forecasts

It posts an operating profit of 2.9 trillion won (US$1.98 billion) for the April-June period, down from 3.6 trillion won in the year-ago period

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 02:13 PM
    • Hyundai Motor said revenue rose 2% on the year to 49.2 trillion won. 
    • Hyundai Motor said revenue rose 2% on the year to 49.2 trillion won.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SEOUL] Hyundai Motor reported a 21 per cent fall in second quarter operating profit on Thursday (Jul 23), missing analysts’ estimates, as weaker vehicle sales, production disruptions and higher costs outweighed support from a weaker won.

    Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is the world’s third-biggest automaking group by sales, posted operating profit of 2.9 trillion won (US$1.98 billion) for the April-June period, compared with 3.6 trillion won a year earlier.

    That compared with a 3.2 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted towards analysts who are more consistently accurate.

    Hyundai Motor said revenue rose 2 per cent from a year earlier to 49.2 trillion won.

    Shares of Hyundai Motor were trading up 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

    Hyundai forecasts macroeconomic uncertainty will persist and competition in the industry will be tougher.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Its weak performance underscores wider challenges facing the auto industry, as carmakers contend with rising energy and raw material costs as well as supply chain disruptions linked to US tariffs and conflict in the Middle East. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HyundaiCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    From left: Coinbase’s Hassan Ahmed; MAS’ Kenneth Gay; Coinbase’s John O’Loghlen; EDB’s Seah Yueh Chinn; and Coinbase’s David Ko at the opening of the crypto exchange’s Singapore office.

    Coinbase to expand Singapore operations, grow headcount to 200 despite global restructuring

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    The two-storey bungalow on the site. The latest indicative price reflects S$3,313 psf on the land area.

    Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More