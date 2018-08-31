You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ICBC flags trade war risks as profits rise

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180831_ICBCFHJG_3548051.jpg
For the six months ended June, China's biggest bank by assets netted a profit of 160.4 billion yuan, compared with 153 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shanghai

INDUSTRIAL and Commercial Bank of China, the world's largest commercial bank, joined its peers in reporting higher first-half profit and a steady bad loan ratio, but flagged trade tensions as a risk to the economy.

ICBC, like other big state-owned lenders, has been seeing a rebound in business with its diverse revenue sources and strong capital buffers giving it an edge over smaller peers as China cracks down on risk in the broader financial sector.

But "trade friction is bringing uncertainty to the global and China economy", ICBC chairman Jiang Jianqing said at a news conference on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the six months ended June, China's biggest bank by assets netted a profit of 160.4 billion yuan (S$32 billion), compared with 153 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 81.6 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 5.7 per cent from 77.2 billion yuan a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Analysts had expected a 5.2 per cent rise in quarterly net profit, according to four analyst estimates compiled by Reuters.

ICBC's net interest margin (NIM), the difference between interest paid and earned - a key gauge of profitability - was 2.30 per cent at the end of June, steady versus end-March levels.

Margins are expected to improve for lenders across the board in the second half with Beijing pumping funds into the banking system and rolling out support measures for local businesses to cushion the impact from an escalating US-China trade war.

Fitch Ratings said Beijing's recent measures to support the economy amount to a loosening of its policy stance and a partial shift away from the focus on addressing financial risks.

Broader calls for banks to support lending to the real economy and declines in interbank interest rates suggest that credit growth is now more likely to stabilise or marginally accelerate during the remainder of the year, it said.

But analysts fear an unrestrained, credit-fuelled growth could ramp up a build-up in bad loans as the world's No 2 economy cools, undermining Beijing's push to reduce riskier lending and a mountain of debt.

ICBC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio held steady at 1.54 per cent at end-June from end-March.

The country's other big lenders also saw NPL ratios remain steady or improve, in stark contrast to the wider banking sector where, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the ratio hit 1.86 per cent at end-June - the highest since 2009.

"We expect a large fiscal and monetary stimuli going forward exactly to engineer enough growth to avoid liquidity or financial problems in corporates due to trade war", but this will mostly help the large state-owned banks, said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis.

"I expect top four Chinese banks to do well in H2 and possibly in 2019," she added. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Jho Low's father cuts stake in Frencken

Campbell Soup to sell units, leaves open option of complete sale

Moody's cuts CMT's outlook to 'negative'

Bad Apple business drags Epicentre into S$7.1m FY18 loss

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening