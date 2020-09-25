You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:38 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A UNIT of Catalist-listed oilfield-services company IEV Holdings has bagged a contract for an oil-and-gas project in Malaysia, the board said on Friday.

Under the deal worth at least US$1.5 million, the 49 per cent-owned IEV (Malaysia) will provide technology to inspect a sub-sea pipeline. Work is expected to start next month.

A similar contract awarded last month to the same subsidiary has been yanked. IEV disclosed that the project was dropped from the client's inspection campaign for 2020. That project, with a value of about 3.4 million ringgit (S$1.13 million), was to have begun next month as well.

Still, the latest contract is expected to have a positive impact on IEV's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for year to Dec 31, the board said. It added that the company will give updates on any material developments "as soon as practicable".

IEV shares added 0.4 Singapore cent, or 10.53 per cent to 4.2 Singapore cents on Friday, before the latest announcement.

SEE ALSO

IEV Holdings calls for Oct 15 shareholder vote on planned change of core business

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

Long-stop date for Artivision Tech reverse takeover pushed back to end-2020

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Boldtek asks for more time to hold annual general meeting, as Covid-19 delays audit

Southern Alliance Mining full-year profit tumbles 30% on tax expenses

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

EMBATTLED offshore marine-services provider Pacific Radiance has impaired costs from its joint-venture companies...

Sep 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 25, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Long-stop date for Artivision Tech reverse takeover pushed back to end-2020

CATALIST-LISTED video solutions provider Artivision Technologies has again extended the deadline for its planned...

Sep 25, 2020 06:17 PM
Banking & Finance

MOH, MAS to tighten watch over IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will tighten surveillance over integrated...

Sep 25, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI closes higher as factory output soars

SINGAPORE shares were pushed into positive territory on Friday, following a surprising set of industrial production...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.