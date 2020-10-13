You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

nz_sia_131026.jpg
If SIA wants to generate revenue from its customers, it should offer to sell vouchers that its customers can exchange for deeply discounted tickets once international air routes reopen, argues BT's Ben Paul.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

FORGET the three-hour lunches aboard an A380 aeroplane, and the 30-minute flight simulator experience.

If Singapore Airlines (SIA) wants to generate revenue from its customers, it should offer to sell vouchers that its customers can exchange for deeply discounted tickets once...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan manufacturers struggle to shake gloom in Oct: Reuters Tankan

[TOKYO] The pessimism hanging over Japan's manufacturers lifted slightly in October, suggesting businesses were...

Oct 13, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Investors urge heavy carbon emitters to set science-based reduction targets

[LONDON] Investors managing around US$20 trillion in assets on Tuesday called on the heaviest corporate emitters of...

Oct 13, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

UK consumers, sensing new Covid-19 restrictions, speed up spending: surveys

[LONDON] British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month as some households stockpiled and began their...

Oct 13, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Protesters topple Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

[LOS ANGELES] Protesters toppled two statues of former US presidents in the western state of Oregon, prompting...

Oct 13, 2020 07:03 AM
Life & Culture

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

[PARIS] Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn and his wife will take part in a documentary and a mini-series about his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

The threat of cyber attacks

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for