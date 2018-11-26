You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IFA finds S$1.30/share cash offer for Cityneon 'fair and reasonable'

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 8:18 AM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 9:45 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

INDEPENDENT financial adviser (IFA) Novus Corporate Finance has found the terms of the cash offer for existing shareholders of Cityneon Holdings at S$1.30 per share to be “fair and reasonable”, in a circular despatched to shareholders.

The IFA advised independent directors to recommend that shareholders accept the offer, unless shareholders are able to obtain a price higher than the offer price on the open market.

On Oct 29, Cityneon Holdings executive chairman and group CEO Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun, had launched a mandatory unconditional cash offer for the rest of Cityneon’s shares with the purpose of delisting and taking Cityneon private.

This was triggered after its acquisition of an approximately 68.95 per cent stake in Cityneon Holdings from Lucrum 1 Investment, at S$1.30 per share for S$219.3 million through special purpose vehicle West Knighton, which is indirectly owned by the duo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shareholders have until 5.30pm on Dec 12, 2018 to accept the offer, which is final and unconditional.

Shareholders who accept the offer will receive payment of the offer price within seven business days of the date of receipt of their valid acceptances by the offeror.

The offer price is at a premium to the highest ever closing price of the company to-date, at a premium of about 6.8 per cent, 11.9 per cent, 15.7 per cent and 19.2 per cent over the volume-weighted average price of the shares for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods, respectively up to the last trading date.

According to a statement, the offeror is of the view that the delisting and privatisation of the company will provide the offeror and the company with greater control and management flexibility in the implementation of strategic initiatives and operational changes of the group, as well as dispense with compliance costs associated with the maintenance of its listed status.

Companies & Markets

Keppel units to build, operate data centre in Johor

LTC Corp to convene adjourned EGM, vote on proposed delisting

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

US$/S$ extends upward movement

All eyes on G-20 this week as Xi, Trump meet

Canadian dollar weakens as oil price slump offsets domestic data

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
5 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BT_20181126_ANGMICHAEL23_3625313.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX derivatives built for risks and access to EM Asia

Nov 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cityneon, LTC Corp

27 Distribution Drive Truganina VIC.png
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC, Australian Reit set up A$2b JV to invest in logistics properties Down Under

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening