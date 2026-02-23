iFast appoints Tan Tia Hong as new group COO

The COO appointment will take effect on Feb 28. PHOTO: IFAST

[SINGAPORE] Digital wealth platform iFast announced that it has appointed Tan Tia Hong as the new group chief operating officer with effect from Feb 28 in a bourse filing on Monday (Feb 23)

This comes after a bourse filing in which iFast announced that current group COO Wong Soon Shyan, 60, would be stepping down with effect from Feb 28. Wong had opted for early retirement.

Prior to the appointment, Tan, 38, was COO of Global Fintech Services, where he was responsible for both technology and operations. Tan was also involved in system development and the set-up of operational teams for iFast Global Bank as well as the development and running of the ePension operations in Hong Kong.

Tan had joined iFast as an IT programmer in 2010 before progressing into senior leadership roles across technology and operation functions.

Since 2018, Tan has overseen various IT functions including application development, infrastructure and security operations. He continues to support infrastructure and cloud initiatives for scalable and resilient financial services.

Shares of iFast closed down 0.4 per cent or S$0.04 to S$9.30 on Monday.