You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

Sun, Dec 06, 2020 - 6:19 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and abroad, despite its failed bid for a digital wholesale bank (DWB) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

On Friday evening, MAS announced that it will award full digital banking licences to Internet firm Sea and the Grab-Singtel consortium, as well as DWB licences to China's Ant Group and a consortium led by Greenland Financial.

iFast's consortium, with China's Yillion Group and Hande Group, did not succeed. However, MAS has said that it will review whether to grant more of DWB licences in the future, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Saturday.

"(During) the DWB application process, iFast has shared with shareholders and investors on how a digital bank licence will further strengthen the group's fintech ecosystem. The group remains committed in continuing its pursuit of a digital bank licence, including in other jurisdictions," the company said.

It added: "The group believes that the efforts and progress made in the last few years to improve the range of investment products and services, and to strengthen its fintech wealth management solutions, have helped the business scale to new heights in recent times."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

iFast intends to further improve its consumer, enterprise and fintech solutions to better serve global investors, wealth advisers and corporates.

Shares of iFast closed at S$3.90 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

GLOBAL offshore group Keppel FELS has terminated a US$425 million contract from Awilco Drilling to build a mid-water...

Dec 6, 2020 05:19 PM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

MINDCHAMPS PreSchool Singapore, a unit of enrichment and childcare service provider MindChamps, has entered an...

Dec 6, 2020 05:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit enters lock-up agreement for Floatel restructuring

FELS Offshore, a wholly-owned unit of Keppel Corp, has entered a lock-up agreement for a proposed restructuring of...

Dec 6, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

Five new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, with no new community cases reported...

Dec 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Life & Culture

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

[SHANGHAI] A Chinese probe carrying samples from the lunar surface successfully docked Sunday with a spacecraft...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

Online education firm Coursera is said to weigh 2021 IPO

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end: Bild am Sonntag

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for