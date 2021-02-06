 iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher revenue, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher revenue

Growth shows positive operating leverage, scalability, says group
Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corporation on Friday reported a net profit of S$6.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 up 127.5 per cent from S$3 million in the year-ago period.

The increase in net profit came on the back of a 41.6 per cent increase in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Budget priority is to help workers, businesses adapt: DPM

ThaiBev rallies after group confirms plans to list brewery unit

Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Green energy firms to help power Spanish IPO revival in 2021

Kuaishou surges 161% in biggest technology IPO since Uber

Chinese rival to Starbucks coffee chain files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in NY

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 6, 2021 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases

[SINGAPORE] An import officer at Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19 - one of two locally transmitted...

Feb 6, 2021 12:13 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday on expectations that a lackluster US jobs report...

Feb 5, 2021 11:24 PM
Life & Culture

China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right

[HONG KONG] Government officials in China believe that boys are getting more effeminate and want to toughen them up...

Feb 5, 2021 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services...

Feb 5, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

[WASHINGTON] The US last year posted its biggest annual trade deficit since 2008 as the global health crisis...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases

US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for