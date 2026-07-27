iFast to raise dividend ratio to 40%, sees minimal impact from China’s cross-border clampdown

It expects to issue a total dividend of S$0.12 per share for FY2026

Lim Chung Chun, iFast chairman and group CEO, says: “It’s a number we are comfortable with for this year, and that’s the reason we decided to declare a higher dividend.” PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Wealth platform iFast will gradually increase its dividend payout ratio to 40 per cent from 25 per cent currently, amid growth in profitability and shareholders’ equity.

“If you look at the first half of the year, based on what we are recommending, it works out to about 30 per cent in terms of dividend payout ratio,” said chairman and group CEO Lim Chung Chun at iFast’s second-quarter earnings briefing on Monday (Jul 27).

The company expects to issue a total dividend of S$0.12 per share for the 2026 financial year, having declared dividends per share of S$0.025 and S$0.03 for Q1 and Q2, respectively. The Q1 dividend followed the 25 per cent payout ratio.