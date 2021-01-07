You are here

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to record S$14.45b

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:50 AM
@NatalieChoyBT

Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corporation on Wednesday announced that its assets under administration (AUA) hit a record S$14.45 billion as at Dec 31, 2020.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 44.5 per cent from S$10 billion and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 14...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for