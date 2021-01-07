iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to record S$14.45b

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WEALTH management platform iFast Corporation on Wednesday announced that its assets under administration (AUA) hit a record S$14.45 billion as at Dec 31, 2020.
This represents a year-on-year growth of 44.5 per cent from S$10 billion and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 14...
