IHH Healthcare auditor issues qualified opinion

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 10:13 AM
THE external auditor for IHH Healthcare has issued a qualified opinion, as ongoing probes relating to the Fortis Healthcare acquisition may have an impact on adjustments to be recorded in IHH's financial statements.

In its report on Thursday, KPMG said that except for the Fortis deal, IHH's latest full-year financial statements give a "true and fair" view of the financial position of the group and company as at Dec 31, 2019, and of their financial performance and cash flows.

There was a similar qualified opinion in IHH's 2018 audited financial statements, said the Kuala Lumpur-based hospital operator.

IHH had completed the acquisition of Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries on Nov 13, 2018.

Prior to the deal, an investigation report by an independent legal firm was submitted to the former Fortis board, indicating systematic lapses and/or override of internal controls. The Fortis group had also initiated enquiries of the management of entities within the group. In addition, there are ongoing investigations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India as well as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office under India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

