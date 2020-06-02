IHH Healthcare CFO quits; PSL Holdings CEO leaves early

LOW Soon Teck, the chief financial officer (CFO) of IHH Healthcare, has quit "to pursue his own interests or other opportunities".

The 55-year-old Singaporean's resignation will be effective on Aug 12, said IHH on Monday evening.

Mr Low took on the role in January 2016 with the mainboard-listed healthcare heavyweight, after he had served as CFO of commodities supply chain management company RCMA Group.

His direct interest in IHH as at Monday comprises 328,000 ordinary shares, 333,000 long-term incentive plan units, and 2.8 million options under the enterprise option scheme.

The company did not announce a replacement for the CFO position on Monday.

Shares of IHH were flat at S$1.80 as at 9.09am on Tuesday.

Separately, mainboard-listed PSL Holdings has brought forward its chief executive officer (CEO) Lee Chee Tak's effective date of cessation upon his request.

PSL, which provides land logistics and support services, had announced on May 9 that Mr Lee would depart the firm on July 31 to pursue other career opportunities.

On Monday, the company said it agreed to Mr Lee's request for an early resignation to attend to "urgent personal affairs". His effective date of cessation as CEO was thus changed to May 31.

PSL added that it is making the necessary arrangements for the handover of Mr Lee's responsibilities and obligations to its executive directors Richard Melati and Kee Siang Hui.

Shares of watch-listed PSL last traded at 3.7 Singapore cents on May 12.