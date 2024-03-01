Subscribers

IHH Healthcare guides for higher FY2024 capex as it pushes bed growth in key markets

Megan Cheah

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024
PRIVATE healthcare group IHH Healthcare is continuing its quest for organic growth as it works to expand its capacity by around 33 per cent by 2028, said its senior management on Friday (Mar 1).

This is equivalent to around 4,000 new beds in several markets, with more than 1,000 each slated to be added to Malaysia and India over the next five years.

In other markets – specifically Turkey, Europe and Hong Kong – bed numbers will go up by around 120 to 310 over the same period.

To increase its capacity, the group is planning to spend around RM2.7 billion (S$763.9 million) to RM2.8 billion in FY2024, said group head of finance Dilip Kadambi.

This is “higher than the normal capital expenditure...

Financial results

