IHH Healthcare halts trading pending announcement

MALAYSIA-BASED IHH Healthcare has halted the trading of its stock pending an announcement. No further details were provided.

IHH is in the midst of acquiring India's Fortis Healthcare. As part of that deal, IHH agreed to subscribe for a 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis's enlarged share capital and to make an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent. The total outlay could exceed 73.5 billion Indian rupees (S$1.5 billion), IHH had said in an announcement in July.

IHH shares last traded at S$1.83 before the halt.