IHH Healthcare reports Q1 loss of RM319.8m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IHH Healthcare sank into the red for the first quarter to March, weighed down by impairment on an investment in India and foreign currency translation losses.
The Malaysia-registered hospital operator, which is dual-listed on both sides of the Causeway, reported a loss of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes