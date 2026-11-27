The 8.3% rise in revenue is driven by Malaysia, Europe and India operations, while Singapore’s top line slips

The hospital operator’s earnings per share rose to RM0.0768 from RM0.0697 in the same quarter last year. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] IHH Healthcare posted on Friday (Nov 27) a net profit of RM679 million (US$164.8 million) for its third quarter ended Sep 30, marking an increase of 10.2 per cent from RM616 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 8.3 per cent on year to RM7.12 billion, up from RM6.57 billion.

The hospital operator, which is listed in both Malaysia and Singapore, said in a regulatory filing that the rise in revenue was driven by higher inpatient and daycase volumes, while an increase in the mix of complex cases also contributed to revenue growth.

Earnings per share rose to RM0.0768 from RM0.0697 in the same quarter last year.

The private healthcare group, which is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, operates healthcare facilities across Singapore, Malaysia, India, China and other parts of Europe and Asia.

IHH Healthcare said its markets in Malaysia, Turkey and Europe, and India saw sustained growth momentum.

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In Malaysia, operations reported an 10.8 per cent growth in revenue to RM1.4 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) up 11.6 per cent at RM394 million, supported by stronger inpatient admissions, higher daycases and medical tourism.

Inpatient admissions in the country increased about 5 per cent to 71,983, while average revenue per inpatient admission rose about 8 per cent to RM13,459.

In Turkey and Europe, hospital operations saw revenue rise 19.2 per cent to RM2.5 billion, while Ebitda climbed 19.3 per cent to RM513 million, driven by strong local and foreign demand.

In India, hospital revenue rose 2.9 per cent to RM1.12 billion, though Ebitda fell 1.4 per cent to RM217 million. Inpatient admissions grew 12 per cent to 101,605.

Meanwhile, Singapore operations reported a 4.7 per cent drop in hospital revenue to RM1.42 billion, with Ebitda slipping 1.9 per cent to RM414 million.

The company noted that Singapore hospital performance was affected by structural shifts towards public healthcare utilisation and Middle East tensions dampening medical travel. Inpatient admissions in Singapore were flat at 14,245.

The group noted its priorities in the Republic are to strengthen partnerships with payers while attracting medical tourism from non-traditional markets.

IHH Healthcare announced in November that about 380 staff across its Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong operations will be laid off amid a consolidation of the organisation’s business support services.

The group said it is “confident” in its growth trajectory, underpinned by its strong clinical capabilities.

Shares of IHH Healthcare closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower to reach S$2.44 on Friday, before the release of the results.