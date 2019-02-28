IHH to hold back snapping up assets after buyout binge

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASIA'S largest private hospital operator IHH Healthcare is cooling off on snapping up greenfield assets after a major buying spree in recent years, the latest being the major and highly-chequered buyout of India's Fortis Healthcare, as it focuses on building a "stable platform"
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg