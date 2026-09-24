IHH’s unit appeals Tokyo court’s rejection of Daiichi Sankyo damages claim

NTK had filed a petition seeking to revise damages from Daiichi Sankyo to up to 109.3 billion rupees

IHH says that it plans to increase its stake in Fortis to 51% over the next three to five years. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare said on Thursday (Sep 24) that its subsidiary has appealed a Tokyo court’s dismissal of its damages claim against Daiichi Sankyo over the unit’s acquisition of a stake in India’s Fortis Healthcare.

On Sep 10, the court dismissed the claims of Northern TK Venture (NTK), and ruled that IHH’s unit shall bear the litigation costs. NTK had filed a petition in May 2025 seeking to revise damages from Daiichi Sankyo to up to 109.3 billion rupees (US$1.14 billion).

IHH said NTK suffered losses from delays in obtaining acquisition approvals due to a dispute between Daiichi Sankyo and “certain judgment debtors, to which IHH was not a party”, and has thus exercised its right of appeal.

Fortis, in an e-mail to Reuters, pointed to IHH’s press release and did not comment separately. Daiichi Sankyo did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

IHH, one of ​the world’s largest private healthcare groups, had bought a 31 per cent ​interest in Fortis through NTK, but later halted its open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent after the Japanese company filed a contempt ​plea against the founders of the Indian company.

The Malaysian firm also said on Thursday that it plans to increase its stake in Fortis to 51 per cent over the next three to five years, and further integrate its Fortis and Gleneagles platforms. REUTERS