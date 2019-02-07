IMDA fines SingPost S$100,000 for not meeting quality of service standards in 2017

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has fined Singapore Post (SingPost) S$100,000 for not meeting quality of service (QoS) standards on delivery of local basic letters and registered mail in 2017.

Under the Postal QoS framework, SingPost is required to deliver 99 per cent of local basic letters to an address within the Central Business District (CBD) and 98 per cent of local basic letters to destinations outside the CBD areas by the next working day. SingPost did not do so in May 2017, when it failed to meet the standard of 99 per cent delivery of local basic letters within the CBD by the next working day.

SingPost is also expected to deliver all local basic letters and registered mail by the second working day. It failed to meet the requirements for the delivery of local basic letters by the second working day for the months of January, April, May, October and November 2017, as well as the delivery of registered mail by the second working day for the months of January, September and November that year.

"Having considered all factors, IMDA has imposed a financial penalty of $100,000 on SingPost for the nine incidents of non-compliance with IMDA's QoS standards in the period from January to December 2017," IMDA said in a press release on Thursday.

IMDA is currently assessing SingPost's QoS for 2018 and will publish the results by mid-year.

Separately, IMDA is also investigating a Jan 29 incident this year where a postman discarded mail. Such behaviour is an offence under the Postal Services Act.