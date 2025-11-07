Impact of tariffs, trade restrictions not fully played out, but no systemic risk yet: OCBC

Bank has been able to navigate the uncertainty ‘quite well’, and still sees growth in sectors such as digital infrastructure, says deputy CEO

OCBC’s net profit is flat at S$1.98 billion for its third quarter, beating the S$1.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] OCBC is still monitoring the impact of tariffs and trade restrictions, as it likely has not fully filtered through the economy.

But the bank has been able to navigate the uncertainty “quite well”, and still sees growth in certain sectors, said deputy chief executive Tan Teck Long.

Group CEO Helen Wong added that the lender is comfortable with the quality of its portfolio, given that it has not seen any systemic risks.