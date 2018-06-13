You are here

Imperium Crown ties up with SPH unit Sphere Exhibits to expand Beerfest Asia to China

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 2:38 PM
CATALIST-LISTED Imperium Crown on Wednesday signed an agreement with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subsidiary Sphere Exhibits to organise the first Beerfest Asia event in China -  Beerfest Shandong.

With the agreement, Imperium was also granted the usage of the "Beerfest Asia" trade mark in Shandong Province for an initial term of one year. This will enable Imperium to hold China's first Beerfest Asia event at Shandong Province's Wonder Stone Park from Oct 1 to Oct 7.

The one-year term may be renewed on the same terms for another year, subject to the consent of Sphere Exhibits, the owner of the trademark, Imperium said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

Its "Beerfest Shandong" event will be organised based on the technical rider, concept and programme plan provided by Beerfest Asia and UnUsUaL Productions, a subsidiary of UnUsUaL Limited.

Sun Bowen, Imperium’s executive director said: “This is the first time that Beerfest Asia will be held in China and we are delighted that it will be held at our Wonder Stone Park. Together with our working partners, we are confident that Beerfest Shandong will be a success and provide a wonderful platform for both domestic and international visitors to get to know more about our Wonder Stone Park."

Meanwhile, Chua Wee Phong, chairman of Sphere Exhibits added: "With Beerfest Asia marking its 10th anniversary this year, our new partnership with Imperium Crown is a timely and significant milestone. Beerfest Asia has been enjoying commercial success over the years and is well-positioned to grow beyond Singapore to a wider global audience. We are confident of replicating our success for Beerfest Shandong."

As at 2.22pm, Imperium shares traded S$0.002 or 3.1 per cent down at S$0.063, while shares of SPH, the parent company of The Business Times, traded S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent higher at S$2.71.

Jun 13, 2018
