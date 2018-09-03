Imperium Crown unit to build theme park with Sim Leisure

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
IMPERIUM Crown on Sunday said its subsidiary, Fei County Wonder Stone Characteristic Town Development, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sim Leisure Group (SLG) to collaborate to build Escape Theme Park at its Wonder Stone Park in Shandong, China.
