You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Improved Chinese factory data lifts Aussie dollar

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro held above a three-week low on Monday as improved Chinese factory activity lifted sentiment, with the Australian dollar leading gains by nearly half a per cent.

Investors are scrutinising economic data this week for signs of economic slowdown in Europe, while key votes on Brexit mean further volatility in sterling is likely.

Euro zone inflation unexpectedly slowed in March, adding to the European Central Bank's headaches as it battles an economic slump that threatens to undo years of stimulus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Risk appetite grew after China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Sunday showed factory activity unexpectedly grew in March for the first time in four months.

The positive readings pushed the Australian dollar, often seen as an investment proxy for Chinese economic prospects, 0.4 per cent higher to US$0.7126.

The Chinese yuan gained a quarter of a per cent in offshore trade to 6.707 to the dollar.

The euro has struggled recently near a three-week low of US$1.1210 brushed on Friday. The single currency was last trading up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1236.

"We think the euro is cheap. But unless we see a significant re-assessment of European growth prospects, then it is hard to see a rally either," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

The quest for a way out of the Brexit stalemate continues on Monday evening when British lawmakers will vote for a second time on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's thrice-rejected EU withdrawal agreement.

The two options with the widest support are keeping Britain in a customs union with the European Union, and having any outcome validated by a second referendum - both of which are anathema to large parts of Mrs May's Conservative Party.

Sterling was up half a per cent at US$1.31.

The greenback rose 0.4 per cent to 124.79 yen, extending its advance from the 1-1/2-month low of 109.70 it touched a week ago to 1.3 per cent.

Positive risk sentiment helped boost emerging market currencies.

The Mexican peso gained 0.8 per cent to 19.283 to the dollar while the South African rand tacked on about 1.8 per cent to 14.243 per dollar.

The Turkish lira eased more than 1 per cent to 5.6158 per dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara for the first time in a local election. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Saying yes to restructuring won't stop any probe into Hyflux: Sias chief

Changing hands

Probe on former Midas directors, officers to continue despite winding up moves

Editor's Choice

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

file74cishdrry810hl42ij.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

doc74qc2ol2k531kj215193_doc74cx4asax43f67jscld.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening