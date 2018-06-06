You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Improvement in financial results due to continuing operations, not disposals: Annica

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 8:38 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

INVESTMENT holding firm Annica Holdings has refuted an assertion by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) that its narrower 2017 loss was largely due to the sale of lossmaking operations, saying that the improvement was instead driven by reduced losses from continuing operations.

Annica was responding to the market regulator's queries on its independent auditor's report and 2017 annual report, in which SGX sought clarification on the company's view that an "improvement in general operating environment" provided a basis for expecting the company to remain a going concern. In its query, SGX asserted that the improvement in 2017 results "was largely due to the disposal of the discontinued operations that were loss-making", according to Annica.

"The improvement in FY2017 refers not only to the reduction in total comprehensive loss for the FY2017 against FY2016, but the fact that the group has also managed to reduce its losses from continuing operations, net of tax to S$1.3 million from losses of S$4.1 million previously," Annica said, adding that "the board is of the opinion that improvement in the FY2017 results were not largely due to the disposal of discontinued operations which were loss making – the improvement was largely attributable to the improvement in the group's results from its continuing operations".

For fiscal 2017, the firm - which focuses on power generation solutions and engineering services - clocked revenue of S$15.38 million, down from S$19.39 million in 2016. In the same period, its net losses narrowed to S$1.41 million from S$7.94 million the previous year, with loss per share similarly narrowing to 0.01 Singapore cent from 0.11 Singapore cent the year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shedding light on its restructuring efforts, the company said it would streamline existing businesses by improving margins and reducing operating costs, and diversifying the company's revenue streams. It has identified the renewable sector as a future key growth driver.

"However, the board would only expect meaningful contribution from this business segment from FY2019 onwards, as the projects are only expected to come on-stream after second half of 2018," Annica's board added.

Companies & Markets

Additional judicial manager files writ of summons against Acesian Partners

Pay-TV fans in for a rude telco discovery

MyRepublic plans HK IPO; postpones market debut date

Astrea IV private equity bonds launched with retail tranche of S$121m

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch-list, removes one

C&G enters into S$400m reverse takeover of Param Mitra Coal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

328281175_0-11.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 'most resilient' in face of risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening