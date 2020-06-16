Improving standards for foreign workers could be a new opportunity for business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN Sats showcased its S$25 million kitchen expansion at Changi North in early March, it boasted that its use of scientific techniques such as pasteurisation and sterilisation enabled it to produce meals that have long shelf-lives, and that would consequently reduce food and packaging wastage...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes