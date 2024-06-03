The Business Times

TOPLINE
SUBSCRIBERS

Inchcape eyes deals with big Chinese automakers to drive Apac ‘growth engine’

Major acquisitions in Indonesia and the Philippines will also drive the car distribution company’s revenue

Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 05:00 AM
AUTOMOTIVE distribution giant Inchcape is looking to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, as it rides on major acquisitions made in 2023 that are already contributing to its topline.

Apac is the “growth engine of the world, and it will also be the growth engine of Inchcape”, the company’s regional chief executive officer Ruslan Kinebas told The Business Times.

It also intends to ride the electric vehicle (EV) wave as it aims to maintain its growth by signing more partnerships with major Chinese automakers.

