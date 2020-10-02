Incoming Singtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon seen as 'rational' pick

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE promotion of Singtel's Singapore consumer head to group chief executive is expected to keep the mainboard-listed telco in steady hands after Chua Sock Koong steps down.
Yuen Kuan Moon, who is also group chief digital officer, was named on Thursday as her successor. Ms...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes