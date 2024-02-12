Subscribers

Indebted small to mid-cap listcos face bigger dilemma in higher rates environment than larger counterparts

Uma Devi

Published Mon, Feb 12, 2024 · 5:00 am
While individual corporate strategies should be assessed based on their own merits, a higher debt ratio typically leads to higher risks for companies, says an analyst.
SINGAPORE-listed companies with high gearing levels and debt are feeling the strain of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, but the pain – including margin pressures – could be deeper for small- and mid-cap stocks compared with their larger counterparts, market watchers told The Business Times.

Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research for Singapore at Maybank Securities, said that while individual corporate strategies should be assessed based on their own merits, a higher debt ratio typically means higher risks for businesses.

This makes businesses more vulnerable to unexpected changes in market conditions and could hurt their ability to repay loans, he elaborated. 

