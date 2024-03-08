📊 Index funds 101: Should they be part of your investment strategy?

- Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive
🦥 The lazy investor
How much effort and experience will it take for average investors like us to beat more than 90 per cent of Wall Street professional stockpickers? The answer, these days, is not much.
Over the last 15 years ending in Dec 2023, 88 per cent of large-cap investment funds underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index. Even over a one year period, 60 per cent of these funds underperformed, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active funds scorecard.
What’s an index?
An index measures the performance of a group of securities or financial instruments, such as stocks. The most well-known is the S&P 500 index, which tracks the performance of the 500 largest US companies and is generally considered a barometer of the US stock market.
When you google S&P 500, you’ll see a graph similar to the stock price of a company. When people say the US market was down today, they’re likely referring to the S&P 500 falling in price. This comes as the S&P 500 accounts for 80 per cent of the US stock market’s value.
Can I invest in an index?
Well, not directly. But there’s something called index funds, which mimics the performance of a benchmark index.
When you invest money into an index fund, that cash is split up and used to buy up all the companies in the particular index.
Let’s use the S&P 500 as an example. The index is weighted by market capitalisation (or share price multiplied by number of shares outstanding), which essentially means that the larger the company is, the greater it is represented in the index.
So when you put money into an S&P 500 index fund, about 7.26 per cent of it goes into Microsoft stocks, 6.63 per cent in Apple, 3.74 per cent in Nvidia, and so on. Do note that the weightings of the S&P 500 change daily, but you get the idea.
How do I buy an index fund?
Index funds are typically sold through a fund provider or investment platform. These days, many retail investors opt for something known as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
They are similar to traditional index funds, except you can buy and sell them throughout the day on a major exchange, like a stock. This makes it easier to enter or exit. To do that, you’ll first need to open a trading account, which we wrote a guide on previously here.
Is index investing right for me?
For years, many experts including legendary investor Warren Buffett have consistently recommended that most investors should put their money in broad-market index funds.
One of the biggest selling points is the low cost. Index funds can charge as little as 0.03 per cent per annum of the fund’s assets in management fees. Compare that with actively managed funds, which can range from 1 to 2 per cent.
Another reason beginner investors are often recommended index funds is that they offer instant diversification.
Let’s say you want to start investing in Singapore stocks. You don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket so you decide to buy a handful of blue-chip stocks.
Since the Singapore Exchange only allows you to trade in standard lot sizes of 100 units, you’ll need about S$7,500 just to own one lot each of the three local banks. (It’s possible to trade in lot sizes smaller than 100 units, but that will have to be done on the odd lot market.)
But investing in broad-market index funds, by its very nature, means you’re never going to beat the market. If your goal is to make big gains and have the stomach for higher risks, then index investing may not be right for you.
What else is there besides the S&P 500?
Until now, we’ve mostly talked about the S&P 500 index, which tracks large companies listed in the US.
There are plenty of other indices that track the stock markets in other countries or groups of countries. In Singapore, we have the Straits Times Index, which tracks the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. Hong Kong has the Hang Seng Index, and Japan has the Nikkei index.
There are also indices that track specific sectors, such as energy, real estate or healthcare, or investment instruments besides stocks, such as bonds.
Which ones you pick will depend on your overall investment strategy. As an example, at Thrive’s fireside chat with investment experts last year, one panellist suggested that beginner investors put 60 per cent of their portfolio in an ETF that tracks the US market and the other 40 per cent in one that tracks the markets in the rest of the world (excluding the US).
How do I decide which fund to pick?
For each of these indices, there’s typically a number of different companies offering index funds or ETFs that track these indices.
Among the most popular funds are ones provided by the Big Three asset managers – BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors.
Investors often compare these factors when they deciding between funds.
Cost: The lower, the better. A difference of less than 1 per cent may seem small, but it can have a major impact on your portfolio over a long period of time. (See the graph above.)
Liquidity: A fund that is less liquid has fewer buyers and sellers in the market. That means when you want to cash out, you’ll usually have to wait a longer time to find a buyer or settle for a lower price.
Even though index funds are touted as a safer and more conservative investment approach, there can still be large fluctuations in price over the short term.
The performance and volatility of a fund also depends on the underlying index it is tracking. An index fund that tracks the largest companies in the world is likely to be less volatile than a fund that tracks a specific sector, or a small number of companies in one country.
Before investing in an index fund or ETF, the key is to know and understand the underlying index and the risks associated with it. As much as index funds have been touted as a safer bet, returns are never guaranteed and they’re just as risky as the index they’re tracking.
TL;DR
- An index tracks the performance of a group of investments, such as stocks
- Index funds mimic the performance of these benchmark indices
- Investing in index funds can be a low-cost way of diversifying your portfolio
- Picking the right index fund involves understanding the underlying assets you are investing in