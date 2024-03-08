📊 Index funds 101: Should they be part of your investment strategy?

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive

🦥 The lazy investor

How much effort and experience will it take for average investors like us to beat more than 90 per cent of Wall Street professional stockpickers? The answer, these days, is not much.

Over the last 15 years ending in Dec 2023, 88 per cent of large-cap investment funds underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index. Even over a one year period, 60 per cent of these funds underperformed, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active funds scorecard.

What’s an index?

An index measures the performance of a group of securities or financial instruments, such as stocks. The most well-known is the S&P 500 index, which tracks the performance of the 500 largest US companies and is generally considered a barometer of the US stock market.

When you google S&P 500, you’ll see a graph similar to the stock price of a company. When people say the US market was down today, they’re likely referring to the S&P 500 falling in price. This comes as the S&P 500 accounts for 80 per cent of the US stock market’s value.

Can I invest in an index?

Well, not directly. But there’s something called index funds, which mimics the performance of a benchmark index.

When you invest money into an index fund, that cash is split up and used to buy up all the companies in the particular index.

Let’s use the S&P 500 as an example. The index is weighted by market capitalisation (or share price multiplied by number of shares outstanding), which essentially means that the larger the company is, the greater it is represented in the index.

So when you put money into an S&P 500 index fund, about 7.26 per cent of it goes into Microsoft stocks, 6.63 per cent in Apple, 3.74 per cent in Nvidia, and so on. Do note that the weightings of the S&P 500 change daily, but you get the idea.