India agency seeks overseas transaction details from Paytm Payments Bank: sources

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 5:29 pm
Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate had started a probe into Paytm on suspicion of violation of foreign exchange rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paytm

INDIA’S financial crime fighting agency is seeking details on overseas transactions from Paytm Payments Bank, a unit of one of the country’s largest payment operators One 97 Communications, according to two sources.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had started a probe into One 97 Communications, also known as Paytm, on suspicion of violation of foreign exchange rules. The firm had denied allegations of forex violations.

Paytm and the Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

“This is a preliminary examination,” one of the government sources in New Delhi said.

The investigating agency had first sought more information from the Reserve Bank of India, which ordered the Paytm Payments Bank to wind down much of its business by Feb 29, citing persistent and serious supervisory concerns.

Since the central bank’s order, Paytm has lost nearly 55 per cent of its market value. The company’s shares fell nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday (Feb 14). REUTERS

Financial crimes

India

forex

