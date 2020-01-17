You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

India Supreme Court rejects pleas from Singtel associate Airtel, other telcos

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 2:44 PM

AK_at_1701.jpg
India's top court has rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking a review of its order late last year that they must pay the bulk of nearly US$13 billion in dues to the government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's top court has rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking a review of its order late last year that they must pay the bulk of nearly US$13 billion in dues to the government.

The Supreme Court in October 2019 upheld a long-standing demand by the country's telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees (S$17.44 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

The court's rejection on Thursday of petitions seeking a review of that order, filed by Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices, is likely to add to the financial woes of India's telecoms sector, which has been badly bruised by a price war.

It could also threaten the survival of Vodafone Idea, a combination of Britain's Vodafone Group plc and local Idea Cellular.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Parent Vodafone Group has previously said the situation was "critical" after India's biggest carrier by users was saddled with about US$3.9 billion in fresh payments due.

SEE ALSO

Not end of the road for TPG even if it doesn't snare 5G licence

Singtel associate Airtel, which must pay roughly US$3 billion under the ruling, has previously said the court order casts much doubt on "its ability to continue as a going concern".

On Thursday, Airtel said it was disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision and that it would evaluate filing another petition.

"The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole," Airtel said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The local telecoms industry lobby group said the sector was already taxed at what were among the highest rates globally.

"The Supreme Court's dismissal of the review petition is the last straw in contributing to financial distress and it remains to be seen whether the industry will be able to recover from this setback," the Cellular Operators Association of India said in a statement.

Shares in Bharti Airtel closed 1.3 per cent higher while Vodafone Idea ended flat, broadly in line with a flat Mumbai market that edged up 0.1 per cent. 

REUTERS

Companies & Markets

MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests

Hot stock: BreadTalk shares fall 8% on net loss warning for FY2019

Ayondo ceases European social trading business

Relief in Asian markets, but no big gains as news already priced in

SGX's latest proposal addresses foreign audit concerns: analysts

Politics may stoke fears but its impact on markets is temporary: Citi Private Bank

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ hit fresh closing peaks on positive global data, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares notched a record closing high on Friday for a fourth straight session, as markets...

Jan 17, 2020 03:01 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close higher on Wall Street gains, weak yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright...

Jan 17, 2020 02:22 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS fines investor in first civil penalty for not disclosing shareholding interests

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has slapped a S$200,000 civil penalty on Lim Soon Fang for not disclosing...

Jan 17, 2020 01:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley plans to hire dozens for Asia wealth expansion

[SINGAPORE] Morgan Stanley plans to add dozens of staff at its wealth business in Hong Kong and Singapore this year...

Jan 17, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.06% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading slightly lower on Friday afternoon, in contrast with most other Asian markets. The...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly