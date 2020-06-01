IndoAgri directors who recommended lowball privatisation offer to seek re-election at AGM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AT INDOFOOD Agri Resources' (IndoAgri) annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 16, three of the four directors who recommended that minority investors accept the lowball privatisation offer from the company's parent last year will be seeking re-election.
As a minority shareholder...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes