Indofood Agri Resources gets buyout offer from Indomie maker at S$0.28 per share

The maker of Indomie instant noodles is offering S$0.28 per share of Indofood Agri Resources to take the Singapore-listed agribusiness group private.

The bid by Indofood Sukses Makmur comes at a 7.7 per cent premium to Indofood Agri's last traded price of S$0.26 on April 5, before trading was halted for the announcement. The stock was trading at the offer price as at 9.40am on Thursday after trading resumed.

Indofood Sukses Makmur, which is controlled by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim, already holds a 74.52 per cent stake in the target company. Its offer is conditional upon obtaining control over at least 90 per cent of the target. If its bid succeeds, the offeror plans to delist and privatise Indofood Agri.

In its offer announcement, Indofood Sukses Makmur said its offer gives Indofood Agri shareholders an opportunity to realise their investment which “may otherwise not be readily available” due to the “low trading liquidity of the shares”, the Singapore company said in an exchange filing.

The offer price represents a premium of approximately 21.5 per cent, 26.3 per cent, 29.0 per cent and 23.1 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods respectively, up to and including April 5, the last trading day before the announcement.

Indofood Agri and its subsidiaries will continue to develop and grow their existing businesses, with continued reviews on their operations and strategic options being conducted from time to time. Indofood Sukses Makmur will retain flexibility at any time to consider further options or opportunities in relation to Indofood Agri.

It added that there are no current intentions by the offeror to introduce major changes to the existing business, re-deploy fixed assets or discontinue the employment of existing employees, other than in the ordinary and usual course of business.

The offer document will be issued within 14 to 21 days from the announcement date.

Indofood Agri’s board will also appoint an independent financial adviser (IFA) to advise company directors considered independent for the purposes of the offer. A circular containing the IFA’s recommendation will be also be issued.