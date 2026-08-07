Indonesian rubber growers bet the farm on oil palm 

Agriculture ministry data shows the land area for rubber plantations in Indonesia declined 17% over the last five years

Indonesia is the world’s second-largest rubber supplier, accounting for 14 per cent of global output. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Sumaryono, a 45-year-old Indonesian smallholder, risked everything three years ago when he pumped his life savings of about US$2,200 into replacing his 10-hectare rubber plantation with oil palm trees.

Indonesia, the world’s second-largest rubber supplier, accounting for 14 per cent of global output, is seeing a wave of farmers like Sumaryono abandon rubber for palm oil in a shift that could tighten the global supply of rubber, a commodity used from cars to healthcare.

“Harvesting is done twice a month, we sell the fresh fruit bunches, and get cash. It doesn’t need constant daily supervision like rubber,” Sumaryono told Reuters over the phone from his plantation in the Banyuasin regency of South Sumatra province, Indonesia’s top rubber producing region.

Rubber is more difficult to farm than oil palm: trees take five to seven years to generate returns and require tapping for the sticky sap every other day, which is becoming a major challenge as the number of skilled tappers has declined, said Rubber Services Singapore 1877 (RSS1877) director Kevan Mitchell.

Agriculture ministry data shows the land area for rubber plantations in Indonesia declined 17 per cent over the last five years, from 3.8 million hectares in 2021 to an estimated 3.1 million hectares in 2026. Production has dropped from more than three million tonnes in 2021 to a projected two million tonnes this year.

Arif Susanto, head of the rubber farmer association Apkarindo, said up to 500,000 hectares could have already shifted from rubber to oil palm in South Sumatra alone.

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“The main trigger is simple: prices,” he added. Rubber prices, though recovering in the past two years, went into a protracted slump after hitting a record high in 2011. While palm oil prices have also been volatile, they surged to a record during the pandemic and are now getting support from biofuel mandates.

Palm vs rubber

“Farmers are converting because they see better returns from palm oil,” said Kastolani, 63, who shifted to palm after four decades growing rubber.

He converted seven of his 11 hectares in the past two years, citing problems ranging from ageing trees to labour shortages, alongside stronger palm oil prices. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, and successive governments have actively promoted the industry, which now accounts for 8.3 per cent of the country’s exports and 3.5 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Widyantoko Sumarlin from the Indonesian Rubber Association (Gapkindo) said the shift had accelerated over the past seven to 10 years, driven largely by a surge in palm fresh fruit bunch prices while rubber prices stagnated.

Biodiesel demand was one of the factors, he added. The agriculture ministry acknowledged falling rubber prices have been a factor fuelling the switch. “The government is seeking to boost the rubber sector’s competitiveness, while urging farmers to consider the long-term economic and sustainability impacts of converting plantations,” said Heru Tri Widarto, secretary-general of the Directorate General of Estate Crops.

Industry impact

The tyre industry uses around 50 per cent of Indonesia’s natural rubber. French tyre maker Michelin owns a rubber plantation in Indonesia, which feeds its local and international factories. An expert from Michelin, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said natural rubber production in Indonesia had dropped significantly over the past five years.

“The share of sourcing from Indonesia has declined due to limited availability, although the country remains a strategic and important supplier,” the expert said. Indonesian SIR20 has traded at parity with, and sometimes a premium to, Thai STR20 in recent weeks, a reversal from the past year, when Thai material was consistently the pricier grade, said Farah Miller, CEO of rubber analytics firm Helixtap Technologies. Thailand is the world’s top rubber producer.

Therefore, buyers could have less room to substitute Thai material for the Indonesian shortfall.

The Indonesian decline has been offset by increased volumes from other regions such as West Africa.

Ivory Coast has picked up some of that share, with African cargoes seeing more activity as the European Union’s December 2026 deforestation-regulation deadline approaches, added Miller. REUTERS