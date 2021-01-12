Industrial Reits set to continue bullish run in 2021: analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DESPITE having outperformed their Singapore real estate investment trust (Reit) counterparts last year, analysts are optimistic that industrial S-Reits will continue their bullish run in 2021.
At a virtual media briefing on Asian property sector in 2021 on Monday, Lee Wee...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes