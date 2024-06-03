The Business Times

Industry observers launch non-profit to encourage better performance among SGX listcos

The Corporate Monitor aims to publish regular research reports offering ‘actionable intelligence’ for stakeholders

Navene Elangovan

Navene Elangovan

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 05:09 PM
A GROUP of industry observers have set up a non-profit organisation to encourage better performance of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through research and engagement.

Called the Corporate Monitor, the group aims to publish regular research reports offering “actionable intelligence” for stakeholders such as investors and board members.

“At our core, we believe in detailed analyses of companies through the lenses of strategy, governance and management,” Corporate Monitor said on its website, which was officially launched last Thursday (May 30).

