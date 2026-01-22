Info-Tech Systems up 10.5% on positive profit guidance

It remains under the initial public offering price but has hit its highest level in nearly two months

The counter jumped 10.5% or S$0.08 to S$0.84 as at 9.05 am with some 387,400 shares transacted. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Info-Tech Systems rose on Thursday (Jan 22) after the company issued a positive profit guidance.

The counter jumped 10.5 per cent or S$0.08 to S$0.84 as at 9.05 am with some 387,400 shares transacted. As at 9.40 am the stock had eased to S$0.83, still up by 9.2 per cent or S$0.07, with around 592,700 shares changing hands.

While this marks its highest price in nearly two months, the counter remains below its initial public offering price of S$0.87.

The software provider said on Wednesday that it expects to report a “considerable increase” in its consolidated net profit for FY2025, compared with the full year ended Dec 31, 2024.

The improvement is attributed to higher academy training revenue resulting from stronger demand, particularly in the second half of the year, alongside continued growth in the human resource management systems and accounting business.