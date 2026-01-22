Info-Tech Systems forecasts ‘considerable increase’ in consolidated net profit for FY2025

This is attributed to higher academy training revenue due to stronger demand

From left: Info-Tech Systems CEO and co-founder Babu Dilip and chairman and co-founder Peter Lee. The company’s trading debut on Jul 4, 2025, marked the SGX’s first mainboard listing in nearly two years. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Software provider Info-Tech Systems expects to report a “considerable increase” in its consolidated net profit for FY2025, compared with the full-year ended Dec 31, 2024.

The improvement is attributed to higher academy training revenue resulting from stronger demand, particularly in the second half of the year, alongside continued growth in the human resource management systems (HRMS) and accounting business, the group’s profit warning statement on Wednesday (Jan 21) indicated.

The projections are based on a preliminary review of the group’s unaudited consolidated financial results for the full year ended December 2025, said the mainboard-listed company.

Info-Tech Systems is in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results for FY2025 and expects to announce its financial results on or around Feb 24.

The Singapore-headquartered company is the first pure-play software as a service provider for HRMS and accounting software to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Its trading debut on Jul 4, 2025, marked the SGX’s first mainboard listing in nearly two years and the second listing of the year.

The group’s chief executive officer and co-founder Dilip Babu previously cited Singapore’s good standards, regulations and compliance as part of the reason for Info-Tech Systems choosing to list in the city state.

Its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2025 comprised an offering of 24.9 million shares. The group’s executive chairman Peter Lee had at that time granted the joint bookrunners and underwriters of the IPO – OCBC and CGS International Securities Singapore – an option to buy up to 4,900,000 additional shares.

The group’s chief financial officer Gan Lai Thong on Dec 31, 2025, stepped down from his post. The company announced in October, three months after its trading debut, that Gan was resigning to pursue “personal interests”.

The counter ended Wednesday 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 down at S$0.76, before the news.