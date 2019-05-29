You are here
Innopac's cure period extension application rejected, may face delisting
INNOPAC Holdings' application for more time to satisfy listing requirements has been rejected by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST), the mainboard-listed investment holding company said on Wednesday after market close.
SGX-ST has also informed the company "that a delisting notice will be forthcoming" at the end of the watch-list cure period on June 2, 2019, said Innopac. The company has been on the SGX's watch-list for delisting since June 3, 2016.
Innopac had earlier proposed to place 8.4 billion new shares at 0.1 Singapore cent apiece for S$8.4 million to a group of 11 investors, later revised to placing 6.1 billion new shares for S$6.1 million to nine investors.
With the rejection of Innopac's application for more time, SGX-ST will not clear its circular to shareholders in respect of the proposals, Innopac said on Wednesday.
"SGX-ST has also taken the view that any issuance of placement shares at or below the minimum trading price of S$0.001 is unacceptable," it added.
Innopac said it will be filing an appeal to SGX to reconsider the rejection.
Trading in Innopac shares has been suspended since June 7, 2018.