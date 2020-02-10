You are here

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 6:04 PM
@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision metal part maker InnoTek has had to close some of its subsidiary Mansfield Group's six factories in mainland China, which is battling the outbreak of a deadly novel coronavirus that spread rapidly from Wuhan in Hubei province and is now raging across the world.

The local authorities have yet to say when Mansfield Suzhou staff can go back to work, the InnoTek board said in an announcement on Monday. As for when the 65 employees of Mansfield Wuhan may return, that "will depend on the development of the epidemic", it noted.

Still, Mansfield restarted operations in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong province on Monday.

Separately, Catalist-listed Aoxin Q & M Dental Group told shareholders in a bourse filing on Monday that all 17 of its dental centres in Liaoning province - some 1,500 kilometres from Hubei - are closed until further notice, as the authorities there have suspended dental treatments.

Given the continued uncertainty of the coronavirus situation, "it is currently difficult to ascertain the financial impact it has on the financial performance of the group", the company added.

