Insider buying broadens while Keppel, UOB lead buybacks

INSIDE INSIGHTS

19 primary-listed companies conduct buybacks with total consideration of S$36 million

Over the five sessions from Sep 4 to Sep 10, 60 director interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for more than 30 primary-listed stocks. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Over the five sessions from Sep 4 till Sep 10, 60 director interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for more than 30 primary-listed stocks. Directors or CEOs reported 14 acquisitions and three disposals, while substantial shareholders recorded seven acquisitions and six disposals.

This included CEO or director acquisitions filed for CapitaLand Ascott Trust , Foundation Healthcare Holdings , Ho Bee Land , Jumbo Group , Kin Global, Nera Telecommunications , Singapore Shipping Corporation , Skylink Holdings , Stamford Land Corporation , SunMoon Food Company and Travelite Holdings .

Share buybacks

In addition, 19 primary-listed companies led by Keppel and UOB conducted buybacks with a total consideration of S$36 million in the five sessions.

Ho Bee Land chairman continues to accumulate following H1 revenue growth

On Sep 8, Ho Bee Holdings acquired 210,600 shares in Ho Bee Land for a total consideration of S$428,276, implying an average price of about S$2.03 per share. The on-market purchase increased executive chairman Chua Thian Poh’s deemed interest from 76.07 per cent to 76.10 per cent.

Back in August, Ho Bee Land reported H1 2026 revenue growth of 30 per cent to S$230.5 million and a 5 per cent increase in net profit to S$52.9 million. The stronger performance was led by an 84 per cent rise in development property sales to S$111.2 million, while net gearing remained stable at 0.61 times.

Jumbo Group: Ang Kiam Meng raises stake

On Sep 3, Ang Kiam Meng, executive chairman and group CEO of Jumbo Group, purchased 1.2 million shares through an off-market transaction for S$296,400, representing an average price of S$0.247 per share. He also reported a deemed interest in a further 1.2 million shares acquired for the same consideration. His total direct and deemed interest increased from 13.36 million shares, representing 2.22 per cent of Jumbo Group’s issued shares, to 15.76 million shares, representing 2.62 per cent. His deemed interest arises from shares held by his spouse, Jacqueline Tan.

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Ang has been with the group for more than 30 years, and has been group CEO since 2010. Since joining in 1993, he has led Jumbo Group’s development from a single seafood restaurant into a multi-brand F&B group with a regional footprint. He oversees the group’s strategic direction, operations and domestic and international growth.

Jumbo Group reported H1 FY26 revenue of S$105.1 million for the six months ended Mar 31, up 7.9 per cent year on year, mainly supported by its Singapore operations. Singapore revenue increased 9.9 per cent to S$92.7 million, reflecting contributions from recently opened outlets, while revenue from existing outlets remained broadly stable. Revenue from China increased 11.5 per cent to S$10.7 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders declined to S$6.2 million from S$7.9 million. The board declared an interim dividend of S$0.005 per share.

Ang said the performance reflected the resilience of the group’s brands and disciplined execution across its key markets, with management focused on strengthening productivity, sharpening its offerings and building a more efficient operating platform amid cost pressures and intense competition.

Looking ahead, Jumbo maintained a cautious outlook for the next 12 months, noting that the F&B operating environment is expected to remain challenging amid cautious consumer sentiment, macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions.

In Singapore, the group expects competition to remain intense and said it will focus on optimising outlet performance, improving productivity and building contributions from recently opened outlets, while the consolidation of its headquarters and central kitchen is expected to support greater operational efficiency over time.

It noted that the China market is expected to remain competitive and sensitive to changes in consumer sentiment. It will continue to focus on targeted marketing, customer engagement and operational discipline.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust: Independent director boosts stake

On Sep 9, Max Loh, non-executive independent director of CapitaLand Ascott Trust, acquired 250,000 stapled securities through an on-market transaction for S$212,500, at an average price of S$0.85 per stapled security. The purchase increased his direct interest from 164,430 stapled securities to 414,430 stapled securities, equivalent to 0.011 per cent of the issued stapled securities.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust is a stapled group comprising CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust. As at Jun 30, 2026, its portfolio comprised 106 properties, including Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore which is currently under development. This spans more than 19,000 units across 45 cities in 16 countries, including serviced residences, hotels, rental housing and student accommodation, with total assets of S$8.8 billion.

In July, CapitaLand Ascott Trust reported a H1 2026 distribution per stapled security of S$0.02532, unchanged from H1 2025, while total distribution increased 1 per cent year on year to S$97.5 million. Income available for distribution rose 11 per cent to S$107.1 million due to higher non-periodic items, while same-store distribution income was only marginally lower despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Gearing declined to 37.7 per cent as at Jun 30, from 38.9 per cent at the end of March.

Skylink: CEO ups stake following cold chain logistics investment

On Sep 9, Shen Wende, CEO and executive director of Skylink Holdings, bought 140,000 shares through an on-market transaction for a total consideration of S$27,946, at average price of S$0.20 per share. The purchase increased his direct interest from 400,000 shares to 540,000 shares, while his total interest in the company increased from 62.84 per cent to 62.89 per cent.

Skylink Holdings operates vehicle leasing, engineering and credit financing businesses in Singapore, with a fleet comprising passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and specialised equipment. The group serves customers across logistics, transportation and infrastructure-related industries.

In August, Skylink announced that it had invested more than S$3 million in a new temperature-controlled logistics fleet, and secured its maiden three-year leasing contract worth more than S$2.2 million from a leading multinational food supply chain and logistics operator. The contract is expected to commence progressively from October to December 2026, and is anticipated to contribute positively to the group’s leasing business over the contract period.

Kin Global: Co-founders raise collective shareholding

Between Aug 25 and Sep 4, the four co-founders of Kin Global collectively purchased 726,000 shares on the open market for approximately S$135,160 at a volume-weighted average price of S$0.186 per share. The purchases increased their collective interest in the company from 138.47 million shares, representing 71.01 per cent of the issued share capital, to 139.19 million shares, representing 71.38 per cent.

The acquisitions were made by Ko Chee Wah, executive chairman; Vincent Chai, executive director and chief executive officer; Adrian Tan, chief commercial officer; and Clement Tan, chief operating officer; in their personal capacities. The company noted that the additional purchases increased the co-founders’ personal economic exposure to the group as they continue to execute its post-listing growth strategy.

Listed on Catalist in April 2026, Kin Global said the latest purchases reflect the co-founders’ confidence in the group’s fundamentals and growth ambitions within the broader events tourism industry. The purchases followed the successful delivery of the inaugural PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open in July and the recent award of a multi-year contract through an open tender for sports-related activities.

Management added that its focus remains on scaling growth through intellectual property ownership, a more integrated business model and selective merger and acquisition opportunities

Aoxin: Q & M Dental ups stake

On Sep 8, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) bought 200,000 shares in Aoxin Q & M Dental Group through a market transaction for S$39,300, or S$0.1965 per share.

Its direct interest increased from 618.42 million shares, representing 53.36 per cent of Aoxin Q & M’s issued shares, to 618.62 million shares, representing 53.37 per cent. Quan Min Holdings is deemed interested in the shares held by Q & M Dental.

Non-executive and non-independent director of Aoxin Q & M, and the founder and group chief executive officer of Q & M Dental Dr Ng Chin Siau’s total direct and deemed interest consequently increased from 660.90 million shares, representing 57.02 per cent, to 661.10 million shares, representing 57.04 per cent.

Aoxin Q & M provides private dental healthcare services in Liaoning Province, as well as dental laboratory services and the distribution of dental equipment and supplies.

For H1 2026, Aoxin Q & M’s revenue declined 12.1 per cent year on year to 76.4 million yuan (US$11.4 million) as fewer patients sought treatment amid increased competition in China’s dental healthcare market. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders was maintained at 2.5 million yuan, while its adjusted net profit margin improved to 3.3 per cent from 2.9 per cent as costs declined across its three business segments.

After two million yuan of costs relating to the closure of its Panjin hospital and the share of results of an associate, reported net profit attributable to shareholders was 400,000 yuan. Cash and cash equivalents increased 50.1 per cent from the end of FY25 to 223.3 million yuan, with no bank borrowings as at Jun 30.

The group raised net proceeds of 109.5 million yuan from its May placement, with 104 million yuan earmarked for organic growth, acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Together with 43.7 million yuan remaining from its December 2025 rights issue, the funds provide capacity for further expansion. The group invested 34.5 million yuan during H1 2026, mainly in a new dental hospital building.

The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX). To read SGX’s market research reports, visit sgx.com/research