Institutional and insider accumulation rises as buybacks accelerate

INSIDE INSIGHTS

Over the five sessions through Oct 8, more than 100 filings relating to directors’ interests and substantial shareholdings were made across more than 40 primary-listed stocks. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

OVER the five sessions through Oct 8, more than 100 filings relating to directors’ interests and substantial shareholdings were made across more than 40 primary-listed stocks. Directors or CEOs reported 32 acquisitions and six disposals, while substantial shareholders recorded 22 acquisitions and two disposals. This included CEO or director acquisitions filed for ABR Holdings , AEDGE Group , All-Link Air & Sea , A-Sonic Aerospace , Aspial Lifestyle , Attika Group , Centurion Corporation , GuocoLand , Huationg Global , Megachem , Mooreast Holdings , Nam Cheong , Nera Telecommunications , Stamford Land Corporation , Suntec Reit , TrickleStar and Tuan Sing Holdings .

Share buybacks

In addition, the five sessions saw 32 primary-listed companies conduct buybacks with a total consideration of S$71.5 million, led by UOB , Keppel and Singapore Exchange . Geo Energy Resources bought back 6.0 million shares on Oct 5 in its largest-ever single-day buyback, exceeding the 5.8 million shares it had repurchased during the rest of 2026 combined.

Centurion directors continue accumulating shares

Between Oct 1 and 7, David Loh Kim Kang and Han Seng Juan, executive directors of Centurion Corporation, purchased an aggregate 1,077,500 shares on-market for about S$1.49 million. Loh bought 570,000 shares for S$791,200, increasing his total interest to 48.32 per cent from 48.25 per cent previously, while Han acquired 507,500 shares for S$698,175, increasing his total interest to 44.42 per cent from 44.36 per cent.

In its Goldman Sachs Corporate Day on Sep 30, Centurion Corporation highlighted H1FY26 revenue growth of 31 per cent to S$184.9 million and a 34 per cent increase in net profit from core business operations to S$87.7 million. The group said growth was driven by new bed capacity in Singapore, the consolidation of Westlite Mandai, contributions from EPIISOD Macquarie Park in Australia and the addition of the Harum Megah portfolio in Malaysia.

The presentation also outlined a visible growth pipeline through 2028. As at Jun 30, the group managed approximately 85,528 beds and apartments across its worker accommodation, student accommodation, build-to-rent and key worker accommodation segments. Centurion expects portfolio capacity to increase to about 107,960 beds by 2028 through a combination of developments, acquisitions and asset enhancement initiatives across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Nam Cheong executive chairman further increases deemed interest

On Oct 1 and 2, Tiong Su Kouk, executive chairman of Nam Cheong, bought an aggregate 600,000 shares through on-market transactions for S$577,500, at an average price of S$0.963 per share. The acquisitions increased his deemed interest to 6.96 per cent from 6.81 per cent previously, while his total interest rose to 24.24 per cent from 24.09 per cent. His direct interest remained unchanged at 17.27 per cent.

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In August, Leong Seng Keat, chief executive officer of Nam Cheong, said the group’s chartering and shipbuilding segments provide it with the option of adding vessels built in-house to its fleet or selling them when market opportunities arise. He added that the group was encouraged by the elevated level of shipbuilding enquiries.

GuocoLand chairman increases deemed interest

On Oct 5 and 6, Quek Leng Chan, chairman and non-independent non-executive director of GuocoLand, acquired an aggregate 120,300 shares through open-market purchases by GuoLine Group Management Company. The shares were bought for S$268,269, or S$2.23 per share. The purchases increased his deemed interest to 71.87 per cent from 71.86 per cent.

GuocoLand operates through the twin engines of property development and property investment. Its investment portfolio, valued at S$6.86 billion as at Jun 30, 2026, includes Guoco Tower, Guoco Midtown, Guoco Changfeng City and Damansara City. The group’s development business generates earnings and growth capital across the development cycle, while its investment properties provide recurring income and greater cash-flow visibility.

For FY26, underlying operating profit declined 2 per cent to S$367.2 million, while profit attributable to shareholders decreased 11 per cent to S$95.2 million. Loans and borrowings fell to S$4.45 billion from S$5.48 billion, improving the debt-to-assets ratio to 0.39 times from 0.44 times.

The board also proposed a first and final dividend of S$0.08 per share, up from S$0.07 for FY25.

Attika executive chairman raises deemed interest

Between Oct 2 and 5, Steven Tan, executive chairman and managing director of Attika Group, purchased an aggregate 227,500 shares on-market for S$48,778, at an average price of about S$0.214 per share. The acquisitions increased his deemed interest to 74.6 per cent from 74.5 per cent previously. The full-service commercial interior decoration and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering company provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution for interior fit-out needs, offering services that span design, production, building, project management, servicing, and maintenance.

Amova crosses 6 per cent UMS stake

On Oct 2, Amova Asset Management increased its deemed interest in UMS Integration to 6.01 per cent from 5.79 per cent following the buying of 2.03 million shares through a market transaction for S$5.81 million. The acquisition increased its deemed interest to 53.46 million shares from 51.43 million shares previously. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, which has a controlling interest in Amova Asset Management, reported the same deemed interest.

On Oct 7, Bursa Malaysia Securities approved the listing and quotation of up to 52.94 million new UMS Integration shares, representing approximately 5.96 per cent of its issued share capital, under the proposed placement announced on Sep 29.

For H1FY26, UMS Integration reported a 25 per cent increase in revenue to S$156.5 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 66 per cent to S$33.4 million. Semiconductor revenue increased 25 per cent to S$134.5 million, while aerospace revenue grew 37 per cent to S$15.8 million. Net cash generated from operating activities increased to S$31.5 million from S$15.2 million, while free cash flow improved to S$21.9 million from negative S$6.6 million.

UMS Integration said its current performance has yet to reflect the full contributions from several new manufacturing services progressing through customer qualification. The group is expanding its Penang capacity and evaluating a proposed investment in Vietnam-based precision engineering, metal processing and plating businesses to add capacity and alleviate labour constraints in Malaysia. Both major customers have projected year-on-year demand growth in 2026 and 2027.

BlackRock becomes substantial unitholder of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

On Sep 30, BlackRock added a further 574,800 units of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust through a market transaction for US$123,582, or about US$0.215 per unit. The acquisition increased its deemed interest to 5.00 per cent from 4.99 per cent previously, resulting in BlackRock becoming a substantial unitholder. The deemed interest comprises 435.74 million units held through 12 BlackRock subsidiaries and investment-management entities. LSEG ownership data identifies BlackRock Institutional Trust Company as the third-largest investor in the trust, with a deemed interest of 435.74 million units. Separately, the BlackRock-managed iShares Global Infrastructure ETF held 227.98 million units as of Oct 6, with a market value of about US$50.2 million and a 0.48 per cent portfolio weight.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust invests in, develops, operates and manages deep-water container ports in Hong Kong and China. Its operations are directly affected by global trade flows, infrastructure connectivity and geopolitical fragmentation. Management has identified evolving US tariff policy, shipping-route disruptions and subdued consumer confidence in the US and Europe as continuing uncertainties for cargo flows and outbound volumes. Despite the challenges, throughput across the trust’s ports increased 5 per cent year on year during H1FY26, supported by a 10 per cent increase at Yantian International Container Terminals. Revenue and other income rose 9.5 per cent to HK$6.19 billion (US$789 million), while profit attributable to unitholders increased 85.0 per cent to HK$490.5 million.

The first-half performance also reflected continued investment in port capacity and operating infrastructure. Purchases of fixed assets and projects under development increased to HK$276.8 million from HK$216.3 million a year earlier. East Port Phase I will comprise three automated container berths designed for 200,000-ton vessels, while the trust has continued to invest in equipment, automation and rail-sea connectivity at Yantian. These initiatives support the handling of larger vessels, extend the port network’s inland reach and strengthen links between southern China’s manufacturing base and international shipping routes.

The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX). To read SGX’s market research reports, visit sgx.com/research.