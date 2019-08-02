Interim judicial managers appointed for Epicentre Holdings

INTERIM judicial managers (IJMs) have been appointed for Epicentre Holdings, the Catalist-listed firm said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

On Aug 2, after hearing the IJM application, Justice Kannan Ramesh appointed Ernst & Young's Ee Meng Yen Angela and Purandar Janampalli Rao as IJMs of Epicentre "until the making of a judicial management order herein or until further order", Epicentre said.

Epicentre had previously filed an affidavit to resist creditor Goh Chee Hong's application for the company to be placed under judicial management and the appointment of IJMs. Mr Goh is claiming a sum of S$3 million arising from a loan that he provided to the company.

A pre-trial conference for the application will be held on Aug 8 at 2.30pm at the High Court of Singapore.

Trading in Epicentre's shares has been suspended since May 30.