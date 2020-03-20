You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOT STOCKS

Investors puzzle over gap between Jardine Matheson, Strategic price dives

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

nz_astra_200321.jpg
JC&C owns a 50.1 per cent interest in Indonesian conglomerate Astra International, which makes it a loser if the Indonesian rupiah continues its freefall.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Stranger things

Singapore

BLUE-CHIP heavyweight Jardine Strategic fell by 15 per cent on Thursday as mayhem tore through the Singapore market, testing what seasoned investors thought they knew about stock valuations. The Straits Times Index constituent closed 15.09 per cent, or US$3.20, lower at US$18, its biggest single-day drop.

Other firms in the Jardine stable took a drubbing to a lesser extent and fell to fresh 52-week lows. Jardine Matheson finished 7.09 per cent, or US$3.56, lower at US$46.66.

David Blennerhassett, who publishes on insight platform Smartkarma, told The Business Times: "It's quite apparent that a major investor or investors are exiting or blowing up in size, and that means you're seeing excess (selling) volume in both companies." His guess is that sellers of Jardine Strategic may have got stuck playing the spread between the stock and Jardine Matheson, which had not worked in their favour. Typically, the market expects the two counters to move in tandem with each other owing to their cross-shareholding structure - meaning they have substantial investments in each other and their assets.

Jardine Matheson owns 85 per cent of Jardine Strategic, which holds a 58 per cent stake in Jardine Matheson. "There's circularity there, it's like a snake swallowing its own tail, so the two should be highly correlated," Mr Blennerhassett said.

SEE ALSO

Jardine Strategic down 14% in biggest single-day drop

But with the recent spike in market volatility, the usual relationship between the pair has collapsed to levels unseen. The share price ratio of Jardine Matheson to Jardine Strategic was 2.59 times as at market close. This compares with the long-term average ratio of 1.71 times based on Mr Blennerhassett's calculations, using prices from 2002 up to now.

Anyone who had bet on a mean-reversion by shorting Jardine Matheson and buying Jardine Strategic when the ratio began shooting to unprecedented levels earlier this week would have been squeezed, he noted. The long-short strategy has not worked, he said, because markets have gyrated.

"It's completely distorting things . . . Earlier this week at a ratio of 2.12 times, I thought it (Jardine Strategic) was a buy. Then it widened to 2.29 times. Then 2.37 times yesterday. Today, it touched above 2.6 times. Now, I'm running out of superlatives."

The divergence is unjustified, Mr Blennerhassett said, but there is no telling when normality will return either as indiscriminate selling seems to be the mood of the moment as many funds face a liquidity crunch.

United First Partners head of Asian research Justin Tang noted that market watchers have witnessed a whole lot of unusual events in the past two weeks, such as US Treasury yields rising even as stock prices were plummeting."To understand Jardine Strategic's fall, it's best to look at its constituents. People sell those components, and it feeds through," he said.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JC&C), which is 75 per cent owned by Jardine Strategic, fell 7.6 per cent, or S$1.39, to S$17.01 on Thursday, after tumbling 11.4 per cent the previous day.

JC&C owns a 50.1 per cent interest in Indonesian conglomerate Astra International, which makes it a loser if the Indonesian rupiah continues its freefall.

Over the longer term, Mr Blennerhassett believes that it would make more sense for Jardine Strategic to trade at a 40 per cent discount to its adjusted net asset value (NAV), instead of a 55 per cent discount now. Likewise, Jardine Matheson should trade at a 20 per cent discount to its NAV after adjusting for cross-holdings, instead of the 14 per cent discount that the market is pricing now.

Mr Blennerhassett attributed the tighter discount of Jardine Matheson's share price to its NAV to the fact that the Keswick family's stake is held in Jardine Matheson, and that it also pays a higher dividend. He noted that Jardine Matheson has been carrying out share buybacks, and it has money to do more if it chooses to do so.

Still, the rising ratio level between the two stocks is baffling, he added.

Companies & Markets

Singapore on track to SORA transition despite market volatility

MAS sets up US$60b swap facility with Federal Reserve

AUD dive to weigh on some Singapore listcos

SGX issues AGM guide to listed firms which factors in health advisories

SIA expected to seek external funding; FY21 could see S$1.3b loss as Covid-19 kills off air travel

Keppel rolls out S$4.2m in community support; top execs forgo a month's pay

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for coronavirus

[MONACO] Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the principality said in a...

Mar 19, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Modi urges 1.3 billion Indians to 'self curfew' in virus fight

[NEW DELHI] India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country's 1.3 billion citizens to stay indoors to protect...

Mar 19, 2020 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims hit 2-1/2-year high

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a 2-1/2-year...

Mar 19, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags contract to build warehouse

MAINBOARD-LISTED Soilbuild Construction Group has won a contract from Soilbuild Reit to build a warehouse...

Mar 19, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US has 'no problem issuing more debt': Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US government has "no problem issuing more debt" to stem the economic carnage caused by the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.