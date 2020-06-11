IPC Corp says 2 of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corporation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its independent directors are under investigation over troubled treatment water firm Hyflux's Tuaspring project.
Teo Kiang Kok and Lee Joo Hai are involved in the probe pertaining to potential...
