Ipco board warns of fiscal 2018 loss

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 7:56 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE board of construction and turnkey project company Ipco International, expects to post a net loss for the 2018 fiscal year ended April 30, largely due to the impairment of intangible assets and the translation effect on the operations of the group's foreign currency denominated subsidiaries.

The group is finalising its FY2018 results, which will contain further details and be released on or before June 30.

Its shares closed at S$0.002 apiece on Wednesday.

