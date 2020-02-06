You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
VIRUS OUTBREAK

iPhone maker Hon Hai cuts 2020 outlook following virus outbreak

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Taipei

HON Hai Precision Industry Co, Apple Inc's main production partner, cut its 2020 revenue growth outlook after assessing the potential impact of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Hon Hai, which makes the vast majority of the world's iPhones from the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is now projecting a sales increase of one per cent to 3 per cent this year, chairman Liu Young told Bloomberg in a text message. That's down from a Jan 22 forecast of 3-5 per cent, before the epidemic spread around the globe, and lags the 5.4 per cent average of analysts' projections.

The contagion is expected to disrupt Apple's carefully calibrated production chain centred on China, while also dampening consumer demand and overall economic growth. Hon Hai, also an important manufacturer for major brands from HP Inc to Sony Corp, said on Tuesday that it still expects to be able to restart facilities throughout China on schedule, according to a text message sent to Bloomberg. Suppliers such as Quanta Computer Inc, Inventec Corp and LG Display Co also said they would go back to work next week in China.

But while Chinese officials and companies have targeted Feb 10 as the date to resume work in much of the country, doubts about the timing have grown in recent days as the virus death toll rises, workers find themselves stuck in municipal lockdowns and the transport of people and goods has been hampered.

SEE ALSO

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fallout from outbreak: Moody's

"Given current market conditions, we are lowering to one per cent to 3 per cent," Mr Liu replied when asked about whether Hon Hai will cut its original sales growth forecast for this year. Hon Hai's shares stood largely unchanged on Wednesday after having slid about 11 per cent since a broader Asian market selloff began in mid-January.

Hon Hai's lower 2020 sales growth outlook of one to 3 per cent vs 3-5 per cent just a week ago likely reflects the severity of disruption to its operations from the coronavirus outbreak. The NT$111 billion (S$5.1 billion) reduction in sales at the midpoint of the range vs the prior midpoint is equivalent to one week of revenue, accounting for the extended factory shutdown imposed by the Chinese government.

Apple in January issued a wider-than-usual sales forecast to reflect what chief executive officer Tim Cook called "uncertainty" caused by a virus outbreak in one of its most important markets.

Smartphone sales - particularly in China - are expected to take a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak after government-imposed containment measures snarled logistics and emptied out stores. Hon Hai's Hong Kong-listed unit FIH Mobile Ltd makes phones for Xiaomi Corp and Huawei Technologies Co.

Research firms vary in their estimates of how big the shipments drop-off will be, reflecting the still-developing nature of the virus outbreak - but they agree it will hurt.

Strategy Analytics forecasts a 32 per cent decline in Chinese shipments in the first quarter, to 60 million from roughly 89 million shipments a year earlier. Canalys, starting from a similar estimate for 2019, scythes its expectations down to 42.5 million shipments. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 04:01 AM
Real Estate

Co-living firm Hmlet adds Tiong Bahru properties to collection

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has signed a collection of properties in Tiong Bahru, bringing the number of...

Feb 6, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

WHO issues appeal for US$675m to fight novel coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Wednesday called for US$675 million in donations for a plan to fight the...

Feb 6, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 291,000 in January: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies hired at a stunning pace in January, adding the most jobs in five years, according...

Feb 5, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector growth picks up in January

[WASHINGTON] US services sector activity picked up in January, with industries reporting increases in new orders,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Companies & Markets

FSL swings back into black in Q4, proposes 1.5 US cents full-year DPU

FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust swung back into the black with a net profit of US$3.5 million for the fourth quarter,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly