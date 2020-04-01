You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IPS proposes to sell Kallang factory to StorHub for S$26m

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 10:00 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

PRINTING and software package specialist International Press Softcom (IPS) has proposed to sell its Kallang factory for S$26 million in cash to self-storage business StorHub, the Catalist-listed firm said on Wednesday.

An independent valuer had placed the property's open market value at S$35 million as at Oct 23, 2019, and the property was launched for sale that month with an indicative price of S$30 million.

IPS on Wednesday said the deal took into account prevailing market conditions, the current market prices of nearby properties and the building's net book value of about S$25.6 million as at Dec 31, 2019.

It also considered the diminishing 60-year leasehold period which began on Feb 16, 1990.

Its board said the property is under-utilised and has not been generating significant rental income. The under-utilisation would cause IPS to incur continued losses if it was not sold, it added.

SEE ALSO

Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

IPS currently uses the building as its head office and as a logistic management hub for its warehousing and supply chain activities.

It is a six-storey factory with a land area of about 4,998 square metres (sq m) and gross floor area of roughly 12,500 sq m.

The company will use the net proceeds of about S$25.6 million for general working capital, future acquisitions and investments, and any other needs of the group that may arise.

The deal is subject to approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting and from JTC.

It will complete either within 12 weeks from March 31, the day the sales and purchase agreement was signed, or within four weeks from the date of JTC's approvals, whichever is the latest.

This is if JTC does not request for an environmental baseline study of the property.

Shares of IPS were unchanged at S$0.01 as at 9.22am on Wednesday, after the announcement was made.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 11:06 AM
Real Estate

HDB resale prices flat in Q1 amid Covid-19 outbreak: Flash estimates

[SINGAPORE] HDB resale prices were flat in the first three months of 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, compared with...

Apr 1, 2020 11:02 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost confirms 6th virus case among staff, none are postmen

SINGPOST on Tuesday confirmed a sixth staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that none of its...

Apr 1, 2020 10:55 AM
Technology

US investigates video conferencing app Zoom over porn hacks

[NEW YORK] Video conferencing app Zoom, which has seen its popularity skyrocket in the coronavirus pandemic, is in...

Apr 1, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott chief takes on additional remit as lodging CEO at CapitaLand

CAPITALAND has appointed Kevin Goh as chief executive, lodging, effective Wednesday. He will concurrently be chief...

Apr 1, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at open; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday after their...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.